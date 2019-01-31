× Cancer Awareness Month: Lotsu Digestive Health & Nutrition Center offers community health open house

In honor of Cancer Awareness Month, Lotsu Digestive Health & Nutrition Center will host an open house Monday, February 18 from 8:00am to 3:00pm.

Dr. Dzifaa Lotsu M.D. is very passionate about educating people on digestive health and stresses that “cancer can be prevented if it’s detected early”. Hosting this open house for the community will give guests the opportunity to discuss topics like cancer screenings, prevention, diet, nutrition, fitness and more.

If talking in an open dialogue is too much, guests will also have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with Dr. Lotsu and nutrition experts. Past and present patients will also be there to give insight about their experiences.

Take a listen to what Dr. Lotsu has to say about risk factors of digestive cancers and learn why this open house is a great place to become more educated about your digestive health: