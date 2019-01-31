× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.31.19: Sweet Thursday

The Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder Show for Thursday, January 31, 2019:

Today’s show guests include Ace Davis, Sarah Touhy, and Dean Richards. Ace Davis, the 10-year-old student who took on “Deflategate” as his science fair project in Kentucky, explains his award-winning project, “Is Tom Brady a Cheater?” Chicago Bears Baker Sarah Touhy shares her top recipes and treats for the big game. And Dean Richards reviews “Miss Bala” and “They Shall Not Grow Old.”

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.