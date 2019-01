× Ace Davis on why Tom Brady is a cheater

Tom Brady is a cheater. That’s according to Ace Davis, a 10-year-old kid from Lexington, Kentucky. Davis, who took on “Deflategate” as his state science fair project, joins the Bill and Wendy show to explain his award-winning project, “Is Tom Brady a Cheater?”

