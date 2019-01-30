× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/30/19: Organize Now For Tax Season, Wisconsin’s Foxconn in Trouble, & A Technology Cleanse

Organization is a big trend as the new year gains momentum and Steve Bertrand learned through Terry Savage how important that is as tax season approaches. The two covered the basics of her latest column and how this could help save a lot of time when April arrives. Frank Sennett then shared some input on the potential problems that could be coming to the Foxconn plant on the border or Wisconsin and Illinois, and Kashmir Hill is taking the steps to rid her life from the big 5 technology giants, but why?