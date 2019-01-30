× Top Super Bowl Eats with Dane Neal and MasterChef alumni Beth Peterson

Need some food inspiration for your Super Bowl party? Have no fear, food loving expert Dane Neal is here. Dane and MasterChef alumni Beth Peterson join the show to share their favorite go-to game day snacks and recipes.

Beth Peterson’s book: The Tailgate Cookbook: 75 Game-Changing Recipes for the Tastiest Tailgate Ever

