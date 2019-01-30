Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone arrives at Federal Court, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Washington. Stone was arrested in the special counsel's Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The President has a few words for Cochran
The president checked in with Steve Cochran today on the coldest day in Chicago. He didn’t really have many nice things to say as usual. He said Howard Schultz can’t relate to the general American population. He also said that Hillary is the least interesting woman in the world. Later Loser.