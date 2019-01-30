× The Patti Vasquez Show 1.29.19 | #Chiberia, “Rendezvous in Chicago”

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

The weather outside is truly frightful, but Patti is here to help you through #Chiberia 2019. Dr. Katherine Tynus is on the line to give you the cold hard facts on the dangers of frostbite, hypothermia and how to protect yourself in these record low temperatures. World-renowned pet expert Steve Dale lays out the tips on how to keep your four-legged friends warm in the extreme cold and Warren Preis from European and US Car Service gives you last minute tips on taking care of your car during the cold snap.

Plus, writer/director Michael Glover Smith and producer Layne Marie Williams brave the weather and join Patti in studio to talk about the new film, “Rendezvous in Chicago”, and the upcoming premiere at the Gene Siskel Film Center.