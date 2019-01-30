× The Opening Bell 1/30/19: “Climate is Like Your Personality and Weather Is Like Your Mood”

The Chicagoland area has the chance to reach a new record cold, but what is causing all of this weather fluctuation and the bigger question: how does this relate to climate change? Steve Grzanich discussed the subzero weather and the polar vortext with Dr. Jennifer Francis (Sr. Scientist at Woods Hole Research Center) to provide a valuable comparison to differentiate between our day-to-day weather and the overall climate. Ryan Burrow (Reporter at WGN Radio) then dove into his recent radio news series that covers cell phone addictions and how the problem is growing into one of our generation’s biggest issues. Hear the full series with Ryan and longer form conversations here on WGNRadio.com.