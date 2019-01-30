× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.30.19: It’s cold out!

The John Williams Show today features lots of cold weather-related conversation. That includes the help of Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini, who resolves your complaints of bizarre behaviors produced by this bizarrely cold weather. Then, John hears from Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel, who provides a list of closed restaurants, and the effects of the cold on Chicago Restaurant Week. John and listeners alike share recommendations for their favorite TV shows to binge when circumstances as such require them to stay inside. And, finally, WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow talks about his science experiments this morning, which required going outside. Plus, the Salvation Army is opening its doors and providing food. Find out about that here.