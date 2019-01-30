× The Amazing Tool Called Therapy

Stefanie Bell, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and my therapist through my divorce, joins the conversation to give a little insight and all the benefits therapy has to offer! I open up about my personal experience and Stefanie shares some helpful tips you can use if you are experiencing any life struggles, especially in relationships. Learn more about Stefanie at www.stefaniebelllcsw.com. She works with individuals, couples and young adults.

