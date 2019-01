× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.30.19: Smartest idiot in Chicago

It’s cold and we want everyone to be safe. Pat Brady chose to walk over to the studio this morning. Pete tried to get water to freeze outside and it didn’t. Lou Manfredini, Dr. Kevin Most, Rick DiMaio and Tom Skilling talk cold weather tips. Pat Tomasulo’s Saturday night show has been extended and Pat Boyle talks Blackhawks.