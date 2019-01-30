× Sports Central, Live From Radio Row Day 3: Prince Amukamara, Tim Jennings, and more!

Adam Hoge talks to a couple of Bears cornerbacks on Radio Row at Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. Tim Jennings, who was with the team from 2010 through 2014, shares his thoughts on the current roster and especially Pro Bowl corner, Kyle Fuller. Adam also chats with Prince Amukamara, who starts opposite Fuller. They talk about the playoff loss and the motivation heading into next season. Adam also talks with super agent Leigh Steinberg, who represents Patrick Mahomes. Will Gavin of talkSPORT in London, stops by to talk about the growth of the NFL overseas, the potential of having a team based in London, and gives recommendations to Bears fans who plan to travel across the pond for the game against the Raiders next season.

