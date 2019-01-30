Roe Conn Full Show: Tom Skilling explains “frost quakes,” Lester Holt does a well-being check on Chicago, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, January 30th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a group of Chicago city employees who weren’t told they didn’t need to work on one of Chicago’s coldest days on record, Tom Skilling explains “frost quakes,” NBC’s Lester Holt does a well-being check on Chicago, Gery Chico makes his case for being Chicago’s next mayor, the Top Five@5 features Roger Stone’s a stark warning to Donald Trump, Richard Roeper talks with acting legend Richard Dreyfuss, Apple Chevy’s John Alfirevich takes a victory lap after winning the “Time Magazine’s Dealer of the Year,” and the Michael Gemma from Haymarket Brewery plays #NewsOrRuse.
