Highlights: Maryland 70 – Northwestern 52 – 1/29/19

Posted 10:42 AM, January 30, 2019, by

Maryland guard Eric Ayala, right, tries to steal possession from Northwestern forward Vic Law in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 70-52. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Northwestern Wildcats at Maryland Terrapins – January 29, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories