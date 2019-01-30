Girls’ Night Out with Wendy Snyder: Let’s Cook!

Enjoy a girls’ night out with Wendy Snyder! Enter for a chance to win a space in a cooking class at Marcel’s Culinary Experience in Glen Ellyn on Wednesday, February 20 from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, courtesy of Grain Berry. You’ll learn how to cook four savory dishes plus a dessert and you’ll get copies of the recipes, too! Contest page not loading? Click here to enter!