× Chicago’s Cold As Ice! “A Chance in the World”, The troubles with ‘Over-sharing’ online, and Frank Eats Seaweed | Kathy & Frank Show (Jan 30th)

Tonight on The Kathy and Frank Show we keep listeners warm by talking snow-related gripes and bring on WGN TV’s own, Tom Skilling. Tom teams up with a listener to play Skillin’ with Skilling for great prizes. Then, to keep your house warm and safe we bring on WGN’s “Mr. Fix It” Lou Manfredini to share some cold weather strategies. They also pontificate on oversharing online as a parent and if drinking with your boss or co-worker is a good/bad idea… All this and more!