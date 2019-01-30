Chicago Police release images in ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett investigation

Chicago Police have released the images of two people seen in the area where ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett says he was attacked. You can’t see the faces of the two people walking in the surveillance images from around 2am Tuesday morning. Smollett told police he was attacked by two males who yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, hit him several times, placed a rope around his neck and poured an unknown liquid substance on him before fleeing the area. Detectives hope releasing the photos will help them locate the two people to determine if they were involved or know anything about the attack.

Chicago Police also say they’ve spoken with a person who was on the phone when Smollett was allegedly attacked Tuesday. Chicago Police confirm they spoke to Brandon Moore, the music manager of Smollett, as part of their investigation. Moore tells ABC News while he was on the phone with the “Empire” actor he heard some of what transpired, including the words “MAGA country” being used, and a racial slur.

From the Chicago Police Department:

On January 29, 2019, in the 300 block of East Lower North Water St., at approximately 2:00 a.m., the victim returned to his residence when he reported that he was attacked by two male subject(s) who struck the victim several times and knocked him to ground. During the course of the incident, the victim stated that the subject(s) placed a rope around his neck and poured an unknown liquid substance on him. The subject(s) fled the area where the attack occurred. Detectives are seeking to identify and interview the two subject(s) depicted in the pictures above, walking on New St. near Illinois, between 1:30 a.m. to 1:45 a.m. in order to determine whether they may have any involvement in the reported incident, or if they may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information regarding these subject(s),

please contact:

Area Central Detectives

(312) 747-8380