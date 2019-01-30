× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.30.19: Cold As Ice

Today marks the coldest Jan. 30 in Chicago on record. Thank goodness, Bill and Wendy are inside the warm Allstate Showcase studio. Bill has a plumbing issue in his house, and he asks listeners for some advice. He also shares some “It’s so cold” jokes. Food-loving expert Dane Neal stopped by the studio to share his go-to Super Bowl party eats. Iconic American actress Marion Ross, of “Happy Days,” joins us over the phone to remind us that there are happy days ahead of this cold front.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.