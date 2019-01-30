× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.30.19: Oh, My Frost Quakes

On this edition of the bonus hour, Ryan Burrow joins Bill and Wendy at the top of the show. Ryan and producer Bennett had some cold weather science fun outside the studio this morning. Bill and Wendy chat about their experiments. Then, have you ever heard of frost quakes? It’s a rare phenomenon that only happens in real cold weather. Cryoseisms AKA Frost Quakes are…well we will just let Bill and Wendy tell you about it.

