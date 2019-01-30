Associated Bank Market Outlook: 1/30/19
On January 30th, 2018 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- The ADP Private Payroll Report for January kicks off the day
- The first estimate on the Q4 GDP is out today (a slowdown of growth is expected)
- The Pending Home Sales Index for December is expected to recover
- The Federal Open Market Committee wraps up it’s meeting
- AT&T, Boeing, McDonalds, Royal Caribbean, Sirius XM Radio, T. Rowe Price, Dolby Labs, Melendez International, US Steel and Visa all report earnings today