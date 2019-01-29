× Zither Mania: The most fun you can have with 42 strings

Dave Hoekstra dives into the world of Alpine and Eastern European music with a some live tunes and a discussion on the Zither with master zitherist Kurt Von Eckroth, his wife and vocalist Meagan Von Eckroth and DePaul music professor/conductor Jeff Kowalkowski. They talk about the instrument’s history and applications in classical and folk music, how the portability made it possible to bring music into the mountains, the zither’s crossover into the restaurant scene in mid-century America and how Orson Welles brought new ears to the instrument.