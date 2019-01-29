× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/29/19: Wall Street Earnings Flood, Free Bacon, & Competing in The Digital Age

All eyes are on the earnings rush this week so Jon Hansen (who is stepping in for Steve Bertrand) and Jon Najarian touched base to see what the industry is focusing on after numbers are coming out after the government shutdown and what Jon is trading this week. Chef Michael Haracz is explaining why McDonalds is giving away free bacon today, Sheila Weinberg is grading Chicago on it’s financial competence (we did not do well), and Brad Rukstales is helping small businesses compete in the digital age with the implementation of a simple loyalty program.