The Opening Bell 1/29/19: The World Economic Forum Leaving Davos On A Somber Note

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland wrapped up over the weekend, and after being there all week, Heather Long (Economics Correspondent at The Washington Post) explained to Steve Grzanich that it closed on a somber note as the many of the participants were preoccupied with the lack of qualified workers in the workforce, climate change, and other global issues. John Sullivan (Director of The Illinois Department of Agriculture) then joined the program to preview his new position in the role and his outlook on the agriculture industry in Illinois.