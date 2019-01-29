× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.29.19: The imminent Arctic blast, Alderman Danny Solis and Speaker Mike Madigan

John Williams doesn’t quite get the hype around Wednesday’s brutally cold forecast. Listeners chime in with their tactics and preparations. Then, Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini joins the show to give helpful tips on keeping your house warm when the Arctic blast hits us hardest. But next on the docket of Chicago’s big news stories is the wild findings on Alderman Danny Solis, and why he recorded his conversations with Alderman Ed Burke in the first place. Former Federal Prosecutor, CNN Legal Analyst and Practicing Attorney Renato Mariotti explains exactly what happened with that, and where Speaker Mike Madigan fits into it all.