The John Williams NewsClick: Chicago slimy rankings

Posted 3:30 PM, January 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:59PM, January 29, 2019

Chicago Alderman Danny Solis speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011, in Chicago, before introducing an ordinance to the City Council that would turn possession of a small amount of marijuana from a misdemeanor into an infraction that is no more serious than a traffic citation. Solis says his ordinance that would require people caught with 10 grams or less of marijuana to pay a $200 fine would mean about $7 million a year in revenue for the city. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)