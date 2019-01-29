Chicago Alderman Danny Solis speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011, in Chicago, before introducing an ordinance to the City Council that would turn possession of a small amount of marijuana from a misdemeanor into an infraction that is no more serious than a traffic citation. Solis says his ordinance that would require people caught with 10 grams or less of marijuana to pay a $200 fine would mean about $7 million a year in revenue for the city. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/29/19): Why the Ald. Solis allegations are just the tip of the iceberg and how Chicago’s next mayor will deal with corruption
Chicago Alderman Danny Solis speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011, in Chicago, before introducing an ordinance to the City Council that would turn possession of a small amount of marijuana from a misdemeanor into an infraction that is no more serious than a traffic citation. Solis says his ordinance that would require people caught with 10 grams or less of marijuana to pay a $200 fine would mean about $7 million a year in revenue for the city. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/29/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune reporter Jason Meisner to talk about allegations against Ald. Danny Solis and what may come from the 2+ years Solis wore a wire while conducting business with some of the most powerful politicos in Illinois. Plus, former federal prosecutor Pat Brady looks at what may have led to Solis being ‘wired-up’ and what comes next.