The 2019 Outlook for Illinois Agriculture

If you ever thought about getting into the farming industry, now could be your time to take that leap of faith as a new hemp market makes it’s way into the agriculture community in Illinois. Steve Grzanich discussed the upcoming hemp market, working with the newly elected J.B. Prtizker, and the overall outlook on the agriculture industry here in Illinois for 2019 with John Sullivan (Director of The Illinois Department of Agriculture).