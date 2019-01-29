× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Protecting your smartphones from the cold, how to get your TV ready to watch the Big Game, and the latest on Apple’s eavesdropping bug

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget explains how to protect yourself from Apple’s eavesdropping bug, how to get your TV ready to watch the Big Game, and much more.

