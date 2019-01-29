× Steve Cochran Full Show 1.29.19: What is global “waming”?

We have a tremendous show for you on this chilly Tuesday. Senator Dick Durbin joins the show to discuss the latest political news including the situation in Venezuela and the fallout of the government shutdown, we hear from the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless as the city prepares for the deep freeze, Rich Guidice from the OEMC tells us how the city of Chicago is preparing for the brutal cold, the Sun-Times’ Tim Novak breaks down Alderman Solis’ role in the Alderman Burke investigation, mayoral candidate Jerry Joyce Jr. explains why he wants to be the next mayor of Chicago, Adam Hoge checks in from Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta and we introduce you to filmmaker Rhyan LaMarr whose Chicago-based film, “Canal Street” is in theaters now!