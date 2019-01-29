× Sports Central, Live From Radio Row Day 2: Ryan Leaf, John Clayton and Ian O’Connor

Adam Hoge continues his week on Radio Row at Super 53 in Atlanta with a quarterback who was drafted number two overall in the 1998 NFL Draft, Ryan Leaf. Adam recaps media night by playing some audio of players commenting on Cody Parkey’s missed game-winning field goal attempt in the playoffs. Ian O’Connor joins the show to talk about his book about Bill Belichick. Later on, Adam talks to former ESPN Insider, John Clayton.

Sports Central is live this week from 1pm to 2pm CT on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.