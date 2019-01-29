Roe Conn Full Show (1/29/19): Tom Skilling explains cold weather anomalies, the Top Five@5, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, January 29th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on allegations against Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, Chicago Sun-Times’ Jon Seidel breaks down his bombshell report on Ald. Solis, Tom Skilling talks about how explains various weather anomalies that come with record-breaking cold, Fox32’s Mike Flannery lays out where the federal investigation into corruption in Chicago politics might lead, and the Top Five@5 features another crazed airline passenger.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!