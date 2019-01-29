× No Coast Cinema Ep. 61 | Oscar Talk with NIU Prof. Joseph Flynn

This week on No Coast Cinema:

It’s that time of year again: the Oscar race is in full swing and Tom and Conor are ready for the biggest award show in Hollywood.

As ever, the nominations are riddled with controversy and who better than NIU professor Joseph Flynn help to us make sense of it all.

Together, they discuss the Best Picture noms, the prominence of black cinema in this year’s race and why “Roma” is a turning point for Netflix’s original programming.