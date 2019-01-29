× Music journalist Jim Ryan: Music and the X Games, 3 minutes with Brian Wilson, and more

Jim Ryan writes about music for Forbes, The Daily Herald and Chicago Now.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he talks about what he’s seen live lately like the Tedeschi Trucks Band at Chicago Theatre, and what he’s been working on, including an exploration of how music ties in with the X Games, a new Arcade Fire project at Sundance, and conversations with John Cusack, Brian Wilson and Rich Robinson. Also, we play another edition of Music IQ.