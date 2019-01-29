× Mayoral candidate Jerry Joyce: “I’m running as a father and husband from the neighborhood who cares about what is going on in our city”

Jerry Joyce Jr. joins the Cochran Show to explain why he would like to be the next mayor of Chicago. Jerry talks about needing fresh ideas and energy in the office, his response to the Danny Solis story in the Sun-Times this morning, the need for more transparency in the office, what he thought about Alderman Matt O’Shea’s comments regarding Alderman Danny Solis wearing a wire in the Alderman Burke investigation, what he plans to do about crime in the city, where he stands on police reform and how he plans to increase Chicago revenue.