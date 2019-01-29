Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 in Springfield, Ill. The speaker said the Illinois House will attempt to reverse Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a public school funding revamp next week. Madigan, a Democrat from Chicago, slammed GOP members who would not support the legislation, proposed by Democrats, to incorporate the expansive changes Rauner made in an amendatory veto. (AP Photo/ John O'Connor)
Former Federal Prosecutor Renato Mariotti: “In this recording, there’s nothing indicating that Mike Madigan committed a crime. Period.”
Former Federal Prosecutor, CNN Legal Analyst and Practicing Attorney Renato Mariotti joins John Williams to explain the Feds’ investigation of Alderman Danny Solis, and Solis’s flip on Alderman Ed Burke, leading to wire-tapping. Plus, Renato describes Speaker Mike Madigan’s involvement, which landed his face on the front page of the Chicago Sun-Times.