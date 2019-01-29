× Former Federal Prosecutor Renato Mariotti: “In this recording, there’s nothing indicating that Mike Madigan committed a crime. Period.”

Former Federal Prosecutor, CNN Legal Analyst and Practicing Attorney Renato Mariotti joins John Williams to explain the Feds’ investigation of Alderman Danny Solis, and Solis’s flip on Alderman Ed Burke, leading to wire-tapping. Plus, Renato describes Speaker Mike Madigan’s involvement, which landed his face on the front page of the Chicago Sun-Times.