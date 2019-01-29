× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Thomas T.

Thomas has been raising money for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since he has been 4 years old. He started by going door to door asking people for donations with a peanut butter jar (raised $130.34). Since then, he has sold popcorn and tomatoes at garage sales, held baseball games, golf outings, old car show/bike run, buffet dinner/entertainment, $2,000 raffle and has completed St. Jude’s 5k walk/run every year. He was interviewed on US99 during their radiothons with St. Jude, articles in our local newspaper about all of his fundraising, named volunteer of the month by St. Jude, received a Veterans of Foreign Wars certificate, picture and story published in the Modern Luxury Datebook of Chicago by St. Jude, thanked by Jesse White (Secretary of State) with free shows by the Jesse White Tumblers at his school, was asked to tell his story at the opening ceremony at the 2018 St. Jude walk/run and was awarded a certificate from St. Jude as Thomas was the number one individual fundraiser this year for Chicago with a total of $8,134. His eight year grand total is $26,747.43. When asked why he does this he says “so all the kids can go home.”