× City Club of Chicago: 100 Club of Chicago CEO Joe Ahern

January 29, 2019

Joe Ahern – CEO – 100 Club of Chicago

Joe Ahern

Joseph (Joe) Ahern was named Executive Director of the 100 Club of Chicago in November 2010. Two years later he was promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

The 100 Club of Chicago, founded in 1966, is a not-for-profit organization that supports the surviving dependents of law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty. The 100 Club reaches out to all federal, state, county and local public safety personnel stationed in Cook and Lake Counties.

Since its inception, the 100 Club of Chicago has served 268 families with more than $11 million, of which half was devoted to educational assistance for the dependents for their undergraduate, vocational education and graduate studies. Currently there are 30 dependents receiving assistance from the program and there are an additional 64 children who will be eligible for assistance as they reach college age.