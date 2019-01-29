× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.29.19: Bundle Up People

Welcome to Chiberia! Yes, folks, we are bracing for the coldest air in decades. Bill and Wendy kick off the show with some car talk. Then, Bridget Carey from CNET explains how to disable your FaceTime app to avoid Apple’s eavesdropping bug. Have you ever got invited to a party by mistake? Well, that’s what happened to Will Novak from Phoenix, Arizona. Will went to a stranger’s bachelor party in Vermont after being accidentally invited due to an email typo. Such a great story.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.