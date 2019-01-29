× Adam Hoge: “The Bears, more than anything this off-season, have to fix the kicker position”

Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins the Cochran Show from the site of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Adam recaps Super Bowl media night, the reaction in Atlanta to Cody Parkey’s missed field goal against the Eagles, how the Rams and Patriots preparing for the big game, the ongoing officiating controversy and NFL’s overtime rule.