CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 06: Cody Parkey #1 of the Chicago Bears watches as his field goal attempt misses while Treyvon Hester #90 (L) and Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles signal that it's no good during an NFC Wild Card playoff game at Soldier Field on January 6, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Eagles defeated the Bears 16-15. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Adam Hoge: “The Bears, more than anything this off-season, have to fix the kicker position”
Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins the Cochran Show from the site of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Adam recaps Super Bowl media night, the reaction in Atlanta to Cody Parkey’s missed field goal against the Eagles, how the Rams and Patriots preparing for the big game, the ongoing officiating controversy and NFL’s overtime rule.