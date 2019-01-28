× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/28/19: The Asian Food Delivery App, Tim Roach From Lendr, & The Start of Tax Season

These days there seems to be a niche market for everything and now everyone who is looking for the best of Asian cuisine delivered can now thank Chowbus. Jon Hansen discussed that new Asian cuisine delivery service new to Chicago with Katherine Davis and Jim Dallke from Chicago Inno. Tim Roach then stopped by the studio to touch on the latest going on at Lendr (including one of the basics of keeping your credit on top) and Ilyce Glink is reminding people that the tax season is upon us, and since things have changed with the laws, there will be plenty of questions.

