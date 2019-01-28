× WGN Radio Theatre #357: The Phil Harris and Alice Faye Show & Dragnet

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 27, 2019. Our first classic episode of the night is the one hour broadcast: “The Phil Harris and Alice Faye Show: Little Alice’s First Date” Starring: Phil Harris & Alice Faye; (10-09-53). For our second episode of the night we have: “Dragnet” Starring: James Vickers & Jack Webb; (09-17-49).

