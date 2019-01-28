× ‘Walking with Ramona’: Laura O. Foster steps into the world of beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary

Dave Hoekstra talks with writer Laura O. Foster, who creates travel guidebooks for the Portland, Oregon area, about her book Walking with Ramona: Exploring Beverly Cleary’s Portland, which covers the very real places that inspired the world built by Cleary in her Ramona Quimby series of children’s books. They talk about how the sense of location ties into Cleary’s writing, and how her ability to capture life through a kid’s eyes has helped her work endure over the years; Walking with Ramona’s mission to weave Cleary’s experiences in a mid-size town in pre-war America throughout a physical walking tour, and more.