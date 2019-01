× “The Picture You’re Getting From Crime Is A Far From Perfect One…”

Chances are if you ask people in the US about the violence problem in the country, they might say its worse than it is. Steve Grzanich discussed this misconception about our country’s violence with John Gramlich (Writer and Editor at The Pew Research Center’s “Fact Tank”). The two shared the latest from a recent report about updated facts on US violence and how the picture we hear about in the news is, “far from a perfect one.”