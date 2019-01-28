The Opening Bell 1/28/19: Staying True & Driving Consumer Electronic Brands
Gadgets are still one of the most aught after consumer products these days and Cedar Electronics is staying at the forefront of the device game. Steve Grzanich sat down with Gail Babitt (CEO of Cedar Electronics) to talk about the iconic brands like Cobra radios, and Escort radars, but also touching on the ways in which keeping these brands true to the what consumers love most about them. John Gramlich (Writer and Editor at The Pew Research Center’s “Fact Tank”) then checked in to report on the latest report on our perception of violence in the US, and the hopeful direction that Chicago is going with one of our city’s biggest problem.