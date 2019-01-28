× The Beat Full Show (1/26/19): Who’s kicking for the Bears in 2019?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in sports: Carm is at a SoxFest panel, so Harry begins the show solo and we observe the 33rd anniversary of the Bears victory in Super Bowl XX; Matt Youmans of VSiN previews some Super Bowl prop bets and other things to look at when you’re making a play on the big game; Earl Bennett checks in and talks about his conversation with Robbie Gould on the Prostyle Podcast and whether not we could see a return for #9 in Chicago; NBC Sports Chicago Bulls analyst Kendall Gill discusses the state of the Bulls, Boylen, Thibs and the balance of being a hard-nosed coach in the NBA; we test Carm’s knowledge of the NHL All Stars, and more.