Steve Cochran Full Show 1.28.19: It's really ugly out there

We have a tremendous show for you on this snowy Monday! Doctor Kevin Most offers tips on what we can do to keep safe in the cold weather, Dan Hampton breaks down Mitchell Trubisky’s performance in the NFL Pro Bowl, Ryan Nobles gives us the latest details on the opening of the government and the plans for the State of the Union, Kendall Coyne talks about her experience being the first female to compete in the NHL Skills Competition, Keltie Knight has all the highlights from last night’s SAG Awards and Treasurer Mike Frerichs discusses a loan program for furloughed federal workers.