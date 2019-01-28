× Sports Central, Live From Radio Row Day 1: Ross Tucker and Andy Benoit

Adam Hoge is live on Radio Row in Atlanta as the city and the rest of the football world get ready for Super Bowl 53. Adam sits down with Mark Carman of WGN Radio and Fansided to talk about Mitchell Trubisky’s appearance in the Pro Bowl and whether he deserved to be there or not. NFL analysts, Ross Tucker (SiriusXM NFL Radio & The Athletic) and Andy Benoit (Sports Illustrated), also stop by. Ross and Andy share their thoughts on the Bears’ season and take some time to preview Rams-Patriots.

Sports Central is live this week from 1pm to 2pm CT on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.