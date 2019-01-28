× Single, Married, Divorced: And The Lady Will Have…

You’ll remember a few weeks back we blamed 720 WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell and the rest of his millennial buddies for ruining divorce by waiting to get married. This week we discuss the financial ramifications of waiting. The results had Erik reconsidering his marital status. Allison’s ex-husband wants to be Facebook friends and Tom explains his theory of keeping young kids off a schedule for as long as possible. Our team also finds the right answer when it comes to chivalry.

Poll Question: What does waiting to get married mean financially?

Question 1: Who’s staying home with the kids?

Dating Story: You sent me what?

Question 2: Is chivalry dead?