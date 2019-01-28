Roe Conn Full Show (1/28/19): Tom Skilling forecasts when the dangerous cold comes through, Mike Monico is working for Michael Cohen, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, January 28th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on a Chicago cop who saved a man from Lake Michigan, former EX-CIA agent Bob Baer looks at the political turmoil in Venezuela, Tom Skilling forecasts dangerous/recorded breaking cold for the Chicago, WGN’s Adam Hoge checks in from the site of Super Bowl LIII, the Top Five@5 features Howard Schultz making a case for running as an independent for president, former Chicago Alderman John Fritchey breaks down the Chicago Sun-Times poll conducted by We Ask America on the Chicago Mayor’s race, and Aviation Meteorologist at Lewis University Rick DiMaio lays out the possible weather records being broken this week.
