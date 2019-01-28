FILE - This undated file photo provided by NASA shows the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger mission 51L. All seven members of the crew were killed when the shuttle exploded during launch on Jan. 28, 1986. From front left, are: Pilot Michael J. Smith, Commander Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, and mission specialist Ronald E. McNair. Rear left are: mission specialist Ellison Onizuka, teacher Christa McAuliffe, payload specialist Gregory Jarvis, and mission specialist Judith Resnik. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA Chief Historian Dr. Bill Barry on the 33rd anniversary of the Challenger launch
NASA Chief Historian Dr. Bill Barry joins Jon Hansen to describe the events that led up to the Challenger explosion in January of 1986. And, he shares why Christa McAuliffe took part in the launch, as the first teacher in space.